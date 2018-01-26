Chief Of Staff Lists Roles Of Engineers

No administration can effectively execute development projects without the input of engineers, the Chief of Staff , Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke has stated.

Speaking as a guest of honour during the investiture of the 19th Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Port Harcourt Branch last Saturday, Woke said that engineers are central to projects design and implementation.

He urged engineers to take steps to check corruption in the execution of projects, which negatively impact on the execution of projects to the advantage of the people.

Woke said corrupt quotation on a road project could lead to the failure of government to execute the project on the premise of cost.

He said: “Aside building up costs of projects which negatively affect the society, poor supervision by some engineers lead to early degeneration of projects”.

The chief of staff charged engineers to cooperate with other professionals in the task of development.

He said that the Rivers State Government was always accessible to engineers, adding that the government was open to criticism and suggestion.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Port Harcourt Branch, Engr Precious Bob-Manuel said he will engage in programmes that will enhance the professional development of engineers.

He promised to deliver quality leadership premised on humility and laced with respect.