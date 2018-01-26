Chamber Lists Gains Of Skills Acquisition

The President, Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Mr Adetokunbo Kayode, says skill acquisition is a beneficial way of self empowerment and becoming an entrepreneur.

Kayode said this during the demonstration and graduation of the 30 trainees on Information Technology acquisition skill, organised by Accelerate Labs in Abuja.

The Tide source reports that the programme, which lasted for three months, was sponsored by the Future Project.

“There can never be enough skills in the journey of life and without skills there is no future. Acquiring skills will impact positively on your knowledge which is why you need to improve on your skills,” he said.

The Future Project has the mandate to empower young entrepreneurs across Africa, while Accelerate Labs is dedicated to activating the Small and Medium Scale Engine to accelerate economic development through enterprise development and technology incubation.

Kayode, however, enjoined the trainees to take every criticism in the process of establishing their businesses, adding that it would help them grow.

Director, Business Entrepreneurship Skills Technology Centre (BEST), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, said the programme was to educate the trainees on using technology and innovation to drive their businesses.

According to Adesugba, the programme will also expose the trainees to investors who may be interested in investing in their businesses.

“The training programme brought together young entrepreneurs, Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to teach them how to use technology to drive their businesses.

“After the three-month programme, they are allowed to make a pitch of the business they are into and businesses they have been packaged with the intention of getting investors to fund the businesses,” Adesugba said.

According to him, the agency is working to get grants to empower the trainees financially.

Adesugba added that another set of 30 trainees would soon benefit from the initiative to empower more youth enterpreneurs.

Mr Akindayo Akindolani, convener of the programme, said application of technology would scale up the businesses.

“We realised that there is nothing you do without the application of technology, everybody is using ICT skills to improve what they are doing now,” he said.

Akindolani said that the trainees were tutored by experts from renowned institutions on business management.

Mr Seun Oluyemi, a representative of Future Project, said that the organization would sponsor businesses of trainees that had clarity, preferred solutions, relevance, innovation and well presented.