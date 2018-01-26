Balogun Urges Ministry, NFF To Work Together

A renowned sport analyst, Tayo Balogun, yesterday urged the Federal Ministry of Sports and Nigeria Football Federation to work together to ensure successful outing for the Super Eagles at the World Cup.

Balogun told Tidesports source in Ibadan on telephone from his base in the U.S. that the synergy was necessary for a strong outing in Russia.

“I’m agitating for a good cordial synergy between both parties because they have to be on the same page at all times.

“The preparations should be on both the players and of Nigeria’s participation regarding spectators.

“Aside the mapped out friendly matches for the Super Eagles, machineries should also be in place to have as many supporters there as possible.

“Plans should be made for flags and Jerseys to be provided for Nigeria’s supporters in Russia. This will serve as morale boosters for the players.

“I am sure there are several Nigerians resident in Russia and plans should be made ahead to coordinate their support for the Super Eagles,” he said.

Balogun told Tidesprots that Nigeria should also take advantage of Mikel Obi’s wife who happened to be a Russian citizen, to court the support of Russian fans.

“Our captain is married to a Russian and that would aid in us getting some support from Russians.

“This will help in getting some form of empathy from Russians and we should build up on that.

“Russians would know that Nigeria has some kind of tie with them and that will pull some crowd for us,” he said.