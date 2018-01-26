Australia, Nigeria’s Trade Transactions Hit N100bn

The Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Lehmann, yesterday announced that trade transactions between Australia and Nigeria in the last two years amounted to about N100 billion.

Lehmann told our correspondent in Lagos that trade relations between both countries in 2016 and 2017 were worth about AUD$343million, approximately about N100 billion.

The High Commissioner said that apart from trade in goods and services, many Nigerians had within the two years also taken advantage of educational opportunities in Australia.

“We estimate that Australia’s total two-way trade in goods and services with Nigeria was worth about AUD$343m in 2016 and 2017, which is about 100 billion Naira.

“Many more Nigerians are choosing to study in Australia, which is becoming a key part of our trade relationship. A variety of Australian mining companies are also active in Nigeria.

“As the Nigerian mining sector develops, I expect to see even more interest from Australian firms to help to grow the mining industry here, particularly in solid minerals.

“I also see plenty of potential for trade and cooperation in our agricultural sectors, as well as different foods and beverages,’’ he said.

Lehmann, who described Australian investors as “intrepid,’’ said that there would be more opportunities for Australian businesses in Nigeria when conditions for the Ease of Doing Business improve.

He commended the Nigerian Government’s effort at improving the country’s business and investment environment, adding that more Australian companies would want to do business in Nigeria when the environment becomes right.