APC, Disappointment To Nigerian Youth – MAJA Party

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the leadership of the Mass Action Joint Alliance Party (MAJA) in Rivers State, has described the ruling party, All Progressives Congress APC as a failure and a disappointment to Nigerians.

The party said their aim was to take over the leadership of the country and equally reform the economy of the nation for a better society.

Chairman of the party in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Engr. Mathew Eze Mathew disclosed this to The Tide last Wednesday, shortly after its stakeholders meeting held in Alakahia community, near University of Port Harcourt.

Engr. Mathew who lamented the unfulfilled promises made by the APC to youths of the country during the 2015 general election, describing it as a sham.

The APC, Engr. Mathew said, came to power to kill and to destroy the nation’s economy and not to reform ,

“President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC is a total deceit, because the party promised thirty million jobs to Nigerian youths and also to sell petrol at N45 per litre, but today, Nigerians are suffering, buying fuel at the rate of N250 , N300 per litre and the jobs are nowhere to come by.

All the promises made by APC are falsehood, no job to the teeming Nigerian youths, no security of lives and property in the country. Everyday, we hear killing upon killings in every state of Nigeria, be it herdsmen or Boko Haram, killings innocent Nigerians and rendering families homeless, children are made orphans.

‘There is no electricity, no jobs. What APC has given the Nigerian youths is killings upon killings, our lives are no longer secured under APC-led government’, he said.

Engr. Mathew appealed to youths to shun cultism, kidnapping and any act of electoral violence come 2019 poll, but advised them to vote out APC with their Permanent Voters Card.

He noted that over 80 percent of Nigerian youths are languishing in prison custodies due to their involvement in electoral violence and other anti-social vices in the country.

Describing MAJA party as a party of hope, equality and oneness, Engr. Mathew said, the party has come to better the future of the Nigerian youths and reposition them for better, adding that youths are the leaders of tomorrow.

“I, m begging all the youths involved in arms running to desist henceforth and embrace peace and key into MAJA party for a better tomorrow and better prospect”, he said.

The party leadership further appealed to politicians to desist from using Nigerian youths to cause electoral violence in 2019 elections and urged Nigerians to vote with their consciences the party of their choice.

On rigging of 2019 election, Engr. Mathew said the era of election rigging has gone in the history of the country since 2015, saying that anybody who rigs election in Rivers state would rig out his life.

Chinedu Wosu