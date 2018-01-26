Abuja-Kaduna Rail Begins Daily Express Train Service

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) yesterday said the Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge line has begun daily express train service from Abuja to Kaduna.

The Principal Public Relations Officer, Mrs Nafisa Bello disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

Bello said that the express trains were the first and last trip from Monday to Saturday at about 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Idu and 6.40 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Rigasa without stopping at other stations.

She said that based on the new additional coaches, the timing and performance had improved to meet up with the passengers demand.

According to her, they run four round trips from Monday to Saturday from Idu station to Rigasa, with two round trips on Sundays.

“With the additional new coaches, we have started an express train service which is the first and last train of the day, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Idu station, then 6.40 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Rigasa, except on Sunday.

“We run four round trips from Monday to Saturday; from Idu station we have train for 7 a.m., 9.50 a.m., 2.20 p.m. and 6 p.m.; also from Rigasa we have 6.40 a.m., 10.35 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“On Sunday we have just two round trips which are 12.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Idu station then 1 p.m. and 4 p.m from Rigasa.”

Responding to allegation on officials in Kubwa station selling tickets without available seat to passengers on Jan. 19, she, said the case was being investigated.