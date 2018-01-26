2019: Duke, Agbakoba, Others Form Alliance

Ahead of the upcoming 2019 presidential election, Donald Duke, Charles Soludo, Olisa Agbakoba, Tafawa Balewa, and Prof. Pat Utomi have formed a pro-democracy movement and revealed that they are committed to changing the political order.

Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), which has former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, Tafawa Balewa and Prof. Pat Utomi, as members, has vowed to rescue Nigeria in 2019.

Sources said the group said it would be providing an alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Former Education Minister, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili is also a member of the group, including former Information Minister, Frank Nweke Jnr, Col. Abubakar Umar (retd), Ayo Obe, Rabiu Ishyaku Rabiu, former presidential adviser, Akin Osuntokun.

A statement from the NIM secretariat in Abuja, recently, described the group as a pro-democracy movement and pressure group of like-minded Nigerians who are committed to changing the political order, which has failed to fashion a Nigeria that works for all.

“NIM is concerned that the political elite, since independence, and particularly, since the exit of the military from visible power in 1999, has proved that it is ill-equipped and unprepared for the challenge of transforming our nation from its under-developed status to one that is prosperous and can create a veritable environment for the realisation of its citizens’ potentials and well-being.

“It is clear that the political elite, as currently represented by the two dominant political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), among others, have failed Nigerians, for lack of clear Ideology and principle on how to run the country.

“Concerned that left to their schemes and antics, this class of entrenched leaders will lead Nigeria into a state of indescribable human misery, characterised by death, hunger, disease, illiteracy and manipulation.

“Therefore, the NIM, being unable to continue to stand aloof, has decided to create a third political force, a platform to mobilise all citizens of goodwill and conscience towards engendering a new political system and culture in Nigeria, capable of bringing about the desired opportunities for all to actualise their dreams and potentialities; a nation where no man or group is oppressed.”

The statement noted that to drive NIM’s vision are: Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (Co-Chair); Dr. Jhalil Tafawa Balewa (Co-Chair); Professor Pat Utomi (Deputy Chair); Rabiu Ishyaku Rabiu (Deputy Chair); Comrade Isah Aremu (Deputy Chair) and Chief Akin Osuntokun (Deputy Chair).

Other officers include Hajia Aisha Aliyu (Women Leader), Mr Dayo Israel (Youth Leader), Dr Osagie Obayuwana (Legal Adviser), Hajia Shetu Alfa Ibrahim (Treasurer), Mallam Naseer Kura (Publicity Secretary), Col. Abubakar Umar Dangiwa (Ex -Officio), Dr Oby Ezekwesili (Ex -Officio) and Mrs Ayo Obe (Ex-Officio), and Sir Olawale Okunniyi (National Secretary/Director General).