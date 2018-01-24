Forum Partners EU On Agric Transformation In Rivers

The Rivers Enterpreneur and Investor Forum of Nigeria says it has concluded plans with European Union to make Rivers State an agriculture –rich state like the Northern part of the country.

The President of the forum, Mr Ibifiri Bobmanuel disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Monday.

He said the forum has already fixed a programme in April, 2018 for a seminar to enlighten youths in the state on importance of agriculture in the society.

According to him, the agricultural programme would engage no fewer than 500 youths per year as employees and trainees on agriculture schemes.

“We are very much concerned about anything to do with agriculture commence and industries to change the youths’ mind-set from seeing oil and gas as the only, profitable sector.

“We equally understand the frustration of our youths in the Niger Delta is because all their focus is on oil companies to make quick money.

“We are bringing the programme to change the mind-set of youths to agriculture as part of our plan to reduce the influx of job seekers on oil and gas companies in the region”, the president said.

He also disclosed that the forum has engaged Chinese agriculture companies to invest in the state.

Bobmanuel said the gesture will attract more investors into the state for youths to gain employment, the investor forum president called on the state government to diversify the state economic potential to agriculture, commerce and industry to reduce unemployment and hunger in the state.

Enoch Epelle