Yobe Stars Want To Retain NPFL Status

Yobe Desert Stars’ coach Mohammed Babaganaru has reiterated their aim of retaining their Nigeria Professional Football League status in their debut season.

The handler of the Damaturu side says the objective is for them to remain in the elite division beyond this season

The Damaturu outfit play Akwa United at Godswill Akpabio Stadium for their next top-flight enciunter and ahead of the tie, the former Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United gaffer says they are keen on escaping the drop at the end of the campaign,

“The long trips are enough for us to cope with but we are determined to remain in the topflight at the end of the season come what may. The team has really suffered before getting to this stage and the amount of players we have signed is to give credence to our resolve to ensure that we are still in the elite division next season,” Babaganaru told Tidesports source.

“I am happy that the new players are blending very fast with the retained ones. The victory over Wikki Tourists has lifted our spirits and we are going to Uyo with the conviction that we can shock them.

“I must commend the players for the way they have behaved when things were tough regarding funds. We want to make Yobe State the talking point of football in the North and we have started a process that will lead to that,” he said.

Yobe Stars earned their first top-flight win on Wednesday when they beat Wikki Tourists 2-0 with goals from Ali Aliyu and Philip Asuquo.