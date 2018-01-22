VC Promises To Consolidate Achievements On Infrastructural Dev

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia says he will consolidate on his various achievements especially in the areas of infrastructural development, stability of peace as well as effective teaching and learning throughout his administration in the university.

Didia disclosed this shortly after he received the Best Environmental Friendly University Award by a Non-governmental Organisation, Safety Health Environment Project in his office over the weekend.

He averred that his quest and desire to make the university to be a role model in the country remains sacrosanct and attributed the various successes so far recorded by his administration to the understanding, support of a hard working and disciplined workforce whom he said, are committed to the growth and development of the premier university.

Ealier in his brief remark, the chairman of Safety Health Environment Project, Elder Simeon Onyema said the award was in recognition of the VCs drive to maintain a green environment despite the numerous projects been undertaken in the institution by his administration.