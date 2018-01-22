Union Wants NSITF’s Job Embargo To Remain

Leadership of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has urged the Federal Government not to lift the embargo placed on retirement and employment of new staff into the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)

A statement issued by the union’s National President, Comrade Olayinka Olasanoye last Wednesday and obtained by The Tide Labour correspondent said that the union is against the proposed recruitment exercise planned by the management of the NSITF and permission sought from the Federal Government.

Olayinka stressed that the recruitment of new staff by the management of the NSITF would not help in any way to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of fund in the discharge of prompt service delivery.

The union boss rather emphasised that the planned recruitment exercise is geared towards satisfying the whims and caprices of some management staff of the NSITF and urged the government to stop such exercise.

He stated that NSITF presently has over 5000 staff nationwide and recruiting another 370 employees of managers cadre was totally uncalled for, stressing that such new employees remuneration were not in the fund’s budget estimate for 2018 expenditure.

The union explained that NSITF under the present management is faced with many challenges including unresolved staff welfare issues, improper staff placements arising from previous lopsided recruitment exercises.

Olayinka further said that graduates that were employed by the Fund’s management were rather placed Assistant Manager positions instead of placing such newly employee on the entry officer level, adding that union and indeed the organised labour cannot allow the fund fails.

The union cautioned government , against granting the proposal of the NSITF’s management, pointing out that NSITF is presently funded mainly from the contributions by the private sector through its Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Philip Okparaji