TCN To Upgrade Anyigba Transmission Sub-Station

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) last Friday announced that it had perfected plans to upgrade the Anyigba 132/33kv to a 330/132kv sub-station in Kogi.

The TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mba announced the plan at an interactive meeting with some members of Anyigba community.

The Tide source reports that the Anyigba 132/33KV transmission sub-station was initially awarded to Omen International Ltd in 2007.

The contractor had commenced work on the site with the provision of substantial equipment on the sub -station.

The death of the contractor and the destruction of some of the equipment by fire on February 2, 2013, resulted in the non-completion of the project.

But Mba said the new TCN management had captured the upgrading of the sub-station in its transmission expansion rehabilitation programme.

She said the proposed upgrade would significantly facilitate the evacuation of the envisaged 3,050 Mega Watts (MW) power from the Mambila power plant when completed.

Mba, however, said that before the execution of the planned upgrade, there was the need to safeguard the remaining equipment in the sub-station.

This, she said, was to avoid vandalism, deterioration and avert further damage of any kind on the items.

According to her, TCN will evacuate the yet-to-be destroyed equipment to Ajaokuta sub-station for safe keep, pending the completion of the procurement process for the award of contract for the upgrade as captured in TCN’s expansion plan.

The representative of the Anyigba Paramount Ruler, Mr Ibrahim Agbadi, told TCN delegates that he would convey the message to the ruler, Alhaji Etila Ajeka and other stakeholders in the community.

Agbadi, however, advised against hasty evacuation of the remaining equipment, adding that the community would ensure their safety.

He called for an elaborate meeting of Anyigba stakeholders and transmission company for further deliberations on the matter.

Our sources further reports that items yet to be destroyed include a 2/60MVA transformer, generator sets and others.