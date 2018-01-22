Speaker Rejigs House Committees

Debate on the state budget dominated last week’s proceedings at the Assembly. By last Tuesday when the House sat, the 2018 Appropriation Bill scaled the 2nd reading on the floor of the hallowed chambers.

Nonetheless, other matters cropped up with the Assembly reconstituting some Chairmen of Standing Committees. Announcing the development, Speaker of the House Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said it was done to give every member a sense of belonging and for the House to be more vibrant.

Under the new arrangement, lawmaker representing Port Harcourt Constituency l, Hon Victoria Nyeche is to chair the House Committee on Women Affairs.

Minority Leader of the House, Hon Fredrick Anabraba now chairs House Committee on the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service and Pensions Board.

House member representing Eleme Constituency, Hon Josiah Olu is to Chair House Committee on Information and Communications, while Hon Friday Nkee-e of Khana Constituency l now chairs House Committee on Sustainable Development and Dr Innocent Barikor of Gokana Constituency chairs Committee on Special Duties and Emergency Relief.

Just before debate began on the appropriation bill last Thursday, the House Committee on Education chaired by Farah Dagogo presented its report on the Kenule Saro Wiwa Polytechnic Bill of 2017.

The report was sequel to the public hearing held last year over the bill to amend some laws establishing the institution.

Dagogo, who represents Degema State Constituency, said among other things that the recommendation of the committee was still amenable to decision of the House. It however stressed, after thorough hearings, visits and investigations that the name of the institution be retained with Bori as its host community. He said instead of changing the name of the host community, it was good to retain the old one to avert crisis.

Secondly, the Committee also recommended the need for the institution to have two deputy rectors for administrative convenience and to reflect modern standards.

With the budget at the second reading stage, there was intense debate on the floor last week with all members throwing their weight behind the appropriation bill’s quick passage.

The bill was conferred to committee stage with the Speaker relying on order 50(4) of the House, urging various standing committees to start work immediately.

Public hearing and budget defence by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies is to commence today according to a schedule released by the Assembly.