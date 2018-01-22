RSU’s New Medical College Admits 100 Students

The Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu Orowurukwo Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia says 100 students have been admitted into the new College of Medical Sciences of the university for 2018/2019 academic session as pilot students.

The 100 students who are pioneer students of the new College were offered admission into Anatomy and Bio-chemistry.

Prof. Blessing Didia who stated this in an interview with The Tide in his office last Friday in Port Harcourt said that a Provost for the college of the medical school have been appointed.

He disclosed that the medical college had slowly taken off adding that the first hurdles which was to get the National University Commission (NUC) approval had been secured.

According to him, the State has adequate manpower to manage and lecture in the new college, adding that a lot of interests from indigenes of the state who are currently working as consultants at the BMH have indicated their interest to lecture in the university.

“Everything comes slowly. The first hurdle was to get NUC approval on the establishment of the school.

The next step will be the appointment of the Chief Medical Director for the teaching hospital through the state instruments. We have started to admit 50 in Anatomy and 50 in Bio-Chemistry, totalling 100 students so far”, he added.

The Vice Chancellor further disclosed that three professors and other teaching staff have far been engaged for the medical college.

Didia said the state governor had allowed the university authorities to employ in the new faculties, adding that all the courses currently be undertaken in the institution have been accredited.

The former provost of College of Medicine, University of Port Harcourt also told The Tide that other courses such as Anatomy, Bio-Chemistry, Geology, Micro-Biology Plant Sciences as well Bio-Technology among others have been added into the University due to the liberalisation granted the school.