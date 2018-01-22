Propaganda Boomerangs On APC -Emeh

The Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Political Matters and Strategy, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and its leadership that depending on propaganda as a tool to run down political opponents is no longer fashionable because of its limited lifespan.

Emeh said this while reacting to the press statement credited to the Publicity Secretary of APC in Rivers State, Chris Finebone, which faulted the visit of the governor to Omoku to meet with the good people of oil-rich Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State after the New Year Day killings.

The special adviser described the opinion expressed by APC as misplaced, ill-conceived, parochial and lacking in substance, adding that Rivers people know better, and so, can no longer be fooled by half truths and outright falsehood.

The former chief of staff further explained that Wike has his eyes on the grassroots, adding that as a people–oriented leader, he was in Omoku less than 24hours after the unfortunate incident, and paid condolence visits to the bereaved families.

To underscore the commitment of the governor to ensuring that justice was seen to be done, Emeh said Wike did not only assure his hosts that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be brought to book but also offered a ransom of N200million to any person who will give useful information that can lead to the arrest of the masterminds of the regrettable incident.

Emeh, who is also a legal practitioner, boasted that the eventual death of the cult kingpin, Don Waney, was an eloquent testimony that Wike matches his words with action, a narrative which he said the worn-out APC propaganda cannot change.

The special adviser maintained that the era when people used propaganda to prosecute political warfare was gone, as, according to him, those who relied on propaganda have always lost the battle.

He described Wike as a coordinated political leader who has built capacity over time with uncommon capacity to mobilise resources for accelerated development of Rivers State.

The former commissioner for transport called on the APC leaders to eschew politics of bitterness by separating facts from fantasy, stressing that majority of Rivers people see Wike as a leader they trust, having demonstrated that ability to perform should be the precondition for voting any person into public office as opposed to the ancient primordial sentiments of ethnocentric consideration and separatism.

“Wike’s performance makes it impossible for any disorganised and fragmented party to attempt to challenge him in a political battle,” the Emohua–born political strategist added.