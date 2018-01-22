Power Gym Excites Paralympians

Some of Nigeria’s Paralympians at the weekend assured that they would make the best use of the newly-renovated power gym at the National Stadium in Lagos to prepare for international competitions.

Tidesports source reports that the gym, which was renovated and equipped by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak milk, was unveiled last Friday.

Paul Kehinde, a 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medalist, described the gym as a dream come through which would go a long way to make training and preparations for vital competitions easy.

Kehinde said the gym have a standard look with world-class equipment which they could only have access to whenever they go for world championships, as well as continental and inter-continental games.

“Our days of training with dangerous and outdated equipment have gone. We can now boast of a world-class gym which has come at the right time with the Commonwealth Games.

“We have all it takes to shake the world and we are going to start with the Commonwealth Games. The only thing we need in terms of training tour is to acclimatise,” he said.

Folashade Oluwafemilayo, another Paralympian, told newsmen that she was very happy with the completion of the project.

She said the facility’s former state had been a nightmare for many athletes whenever major games were coming up.

Oluwafemilayo, who won a silver medal in the women’s -75kg class, said she was itching to train in the new gym. “It will help me improve my skill and present form.

“My joy today is that Peak came to our rescue. They promised and delivered. In short, I can’t wait to train in the gym from Monday.

“I am targeting a gold medal at this year’s Commonwealth Games and with this development and my able coach, I know I will make it. Thanks once again to Peak milk,” she said.

Taiwo Tolulope, also 2016 Paralympian, said FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has given athletes a sense of belonging after numerous successes in many Games against all odds.