PH Poly To Build More Infrastructure

The authorities of Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola, Rivers State say efforts are on to build more infrastructure with a view to address the challenges of lecture halls and other needs in the institution.

The Public Relations Officer, Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Mrs Magaret Onyesoh stated this in an interview with The Tide while reacting on the recent protest embarked by the students of Mass Communication department over the poor condition of lecture hall, allocated to them, last Tuesday, at the school campus, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

The students who numbered over 600 and led by the president of the department, Comrade Joseph Jaja marched from the Mass Communication department to the administrative block and the entire school campus carrying various inscriptions like, we can not continue to learn in this conditions, some of our students are no longer coming Rector, please do something, Governor Wike come to our rescue, among others.

Comrade Joseph Jaja stated that the students embarked on the protest due to the poor condition of the department lecture hall and warned that the students may boycott lectures if urgent steps were not taken by the management to address the issues raised by the students.

“Let the management address these issues if they really have the interest of the students at heart. The lecture hall is too small and students are always congested, this also contributed why many students do not attend lectures again. They should also ensure that there is electricity in the lecture hall,” he added.

Addressing the protesting students, the Dean, School of Information and Communication Technology, Mr Sam Eke told the students that the management of the institution was aware of the matter and efforts were being made to address the challenges, adding that Mass Communication department was not alone on the issues raised.

He appealed to them to remain calm and continue with their students and should not hide under the guise of protest to commit harm in the school.

When contracted, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Magaret Onyesoh said plans are under way for provision of massive infrastructural development in the school, adding that the school was a developing institution.

She urged the students to show more support to the present management of the institution led by Dr Samuel Kalagbor whom she said, had showed more commitment in the development of the schools, adding that the needs of the institution were being prioritised based on their importance’s due to paucity of funds.

The Port Harcourt Poly public relations officer, however cautioned the students to always follow laid down procedures in making their demands rather than adopting illegal approach to register their grievances.