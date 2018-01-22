Petrol Price Hike Persists In Rivers

The hike in petrol price by the product’s marketers during the last Christmas and New Year festivities as a result of the scarcity of the commodity is yet to drop despite the availability of petroleum products.

The Tide gathered that most filling stations in Rivers State, especially in Oyigbo, Bori and Umuebulle in Etche local government area dispensed petrol above the regulated pump price of N145 per litre with their prices ranging from extra rate above N220 per litre sold during Christmas period.

In Oyigbo, Request, Richardson, Propel among other filling stations put their pump prices ranging from N230 to N250 per litre while charging some specific amounts on those wishing to buy into jerry can containers.

The Tide also learnt that some filling stations in Bori and Etche hiked their pump prices from N245 to N260 per litre.

The Tide further gathered that the price of petrol per litre in Bori and Etche also remained unchanged in Rivers –East part of the state, especially Ahoada East and Ahoada West as well in Omoku town where per litre goes at as much as N260 and N275.00

A taxi driver, Mr Benneth Emeka told the Tide that he bought fuel from Request filling station at Umuebulle II, Etche at the rate of N235 per litre.

He said that, even at that rate, the fuel could not guang completely as it supposed to guang in the vehicle tank.

The taxi driver, who blamed the federal government’s petroleum agencies for not discharging their duties in accordance with the rule and regulation, said the non-challance attitude of the governments was the cause of selling petrol above the pump price of N145.00 per litre.

Some of the marketers claimed, upon inquiries, that they bought the product from NNPC above the regulated price, when all the tips they paid to the depot, state and security agents are put together.

According to them, they would run out of business, if they do not add some amount to the official price.

One of the marketers, who pleaded anonymity, said there were a lot of corruptions going on at the various depots in the country.

He said, all the officials of DPR, including the NNPC officials, were aware of the cause of fuel price hike in the country and maintained that all the officials including the security agencies collected bribe from marketers before dispensing fuel.