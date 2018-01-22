Non-Indigenes Drum Support For Wike

Thousands of non-indigenes in Rivers State stormed Government House, Port Harcourt last Wednesday on a solidarity visit to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The group, numbering over 15,000 persons representing various ethnic groups in the country, said they were in Government House to commend the Governor for his outstanding performance and to beg him to go for a second term in office.

The visitors who came under the umbrella of Non-Indigenes Without Border, explained that the massive infrastructure and Wike’s good governance had improved their business.

Commissioner of Special Duties Emeke Onowu, who is also a non-indigene said Governor Wike had been a caring father to non indigenes residing and doing businesses in the State.

In his response, Wike assured them that he would continue to deliver people-oriented projects and would carry them along in the scheme of things.

He urged all residents of the State to remain resolute in their support to PDP and disregard the evil machinations of APC.

Last Thursday, over 12,000 Rivers Women also thronged the Government House on a solidarity visit to the governor.

The women from the 23 Local Government Areas of the State expressed excitement over Wike’s outstanding performance in the provision of massive infrastructure in the State.

Spokeswoman of the women, Barr Florence Amiesimaka said they had come as Sisters and wives in the state to urge Wike to heed the Clarion call on him to contest for a second term.

Amasiemaka assured that they would mobilise women in the state to ensure Wike wins, saying that they were prepared to contribute money for the Governor to pick the form ahead of 2019 governorship election in the state.

Wike commended them for their unalloyed support and promised a N500 million micro credit through the Rivers Microfinance Agency to support their micro businesses.

Wike assured them that he would pick the form or answer to the call after consulting widely, adding that he will not disappoint them.

The governor, last Wednesday, presided over State Executive Council Meeting in the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Last Tuesday, Wike visited the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area with security chiefs in the State and promised to get the younger brother of slain Don Waney, Mr Oluchi Igwedibia who has been on the run after the new year massacre of innocent persons in the area.

He reassured ONELGA people of more projects and urged them to collaborate with the state government and security agencies to sustain peace in the area.

Wike was also at Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, last Wednesday and assured the people that he would deliver internal roads on schedule. After inspecting the projects he expressed satisfaction with the levl of work done by the contractors.

Last Friday, the Commander of 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigeria Airforce, Air Commodore Elijah Ebiowe, Anglican Bishops of the Niger Delta Province, and the Corps Mashal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Separately paid a courtesy visit to the governor in Government House Port Harcourt.

Chris Oluoh