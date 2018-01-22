Manager Wants Importers To Patronise Rivers Port

The Rivers Port Manager, Mr Abubakar Usman, has appealed to importers from the East on the need to consider the Rivers Port in all their transactions.

He made the appeal while speaking at a public function in Onitsha, Anambra State recently.

Usman listed proximity as one of the gains of patronising the Rivers Port and other services at the Port which he said were of international standard.

According to him, it would also reduce cost due to its closeness to the East, thereby, making room for more profits.

He regretted that some importers from the East could still consider avoiding the Rivers Port, even after a lot of positive improvements have been recorded in the area.

The Rivers Port boss, maintained that the Dry Port would not only fasten the movement of containers and badges, but would also create job opportunities.

He was of the view that upon full operation, that many job opportunities in container construction would spring up.

Furthermore, he has stressed his determination to carry out his duties in line with the Authority of the Port, in order to enable him offer the best services to all Port users.

He also hinted that all bottlenecks associated with the port, including that of security have been addressed long ago, and added that it was now safe to do business in the place.