Lloyd, Wihioka Bicker At Burial Ceremony

The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State may not end before the 2019 general elections as the two opposing camps are not ready to shift ground.

The party has been divided into two different factions over who gets the governorship ticket. One of the factions is headed by the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister for Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi while the other faction is being led by the Senator representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe.

At the burial of late Mrs Juliana Nweneka Mgbegwarum last Saturday in Ndele in Emouha Local Government Area of Rivers State, the two factions of the APC met and proved that they were not to shift ground or give room for peace.

At the burial ceremony which took place at the residence of a member of the party and former Special Adviser to Amaechi when he was the Governor of the state, Goodliffe Nmekini, both groups refused to acknowledge greetings to each other.

It was gathered that former Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Chidi Lloyd who arrived at the venue with his supporters were happy and cracking jokes left immediately upon the arrival of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Chidi Wihioka, to the surprise of the host and other unsuspecting visitors.

The federal lawmaker who represents Ikwerre and Emouha Federal Constituency had on arrival exchanged greetings with other visitors but tactically avoided Hon. Lloyd and his faithful.

No sooner after Hon. Wihioka took his seat, than Lloyd left with his supporters without informing their host, Nmekini whom sources said had just returned from abroad.

Nmekini was surprised when he came out with more drinks for entertainment and could not find Lloyd and others.

Meanwhile, some members of APC who were present at Nmekini’s residence expressed sadness over the factionalisation of the party which they say is frustrating APC in the state.

Mr Ismeal Opara who observed the conduct of members of the two factions condemned the attitude of the two politicians and said if that continues, it may be difficult for APC in 2019.

According to him, ‘’the two camps are not ready to shift ground and this may rob them of 2019 because, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is far ahead of them’.

Opara however condemned the attitude of most politicians who always protect their interest rather than the interest of the people, state and the country at large.