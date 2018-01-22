Legionnaires Make Case For Dead Colleagues’ Dependants

The Sole Administrator, Nigeria Legion, Rivers State Command/Acting Controller-General, Barr. Justice Ogborun Chichi has appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for assistance in the following areas of concern to legionnaires in the state.

He made the appeal during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, at Government House, Port Harcourt, recently.

The areas include: giving of scholarship to dependants of their fallen heroes, participation in agriculture, security management of government infrastructure facilities in Port Harcourt and the provision of land for the construction of a permanent secretariat.

Chichi stressed that it is a common knowledge that education is fundamental to growth and development, appealing that this class of people be considered in subsequent state scholarship schemes to enhance their knowledge.

He also explained that members of the legion in the state are willing and ready to support the food production drive of the Governor Nyesom-led administration by rendering their services in that area, hence appealed that the legionnaries manage the Songhai Farm located in Tai. Chichi further explained that with the wealth of experience, knowledge and endurance capacity of members of the legion, they are able to contribute to securing some government infrastructures and assets, adding that they can as well secure the public schools in Port Harcourt so as to reduce the incidence of criminalities.

He passionately appealed for a portion of land within the reserved space at the rear side of Isaac Boro Park where abandoned containers are littered, adding that the space has overtime constituted menace and a haven for miscreants. He noted that if the permanent secretariat is located there would help to reduce the nefarious activities of criminals with the vicinity, adding that it would also project the image and the name given to the area by its founding fathers. He noted that if these areas are looked into and addressed as soon as possible, it would go a long way to impact on the walfare of the veterans, their widows and teeming dependants of fallen heroes.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Reliance Ezimora