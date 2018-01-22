Group Solicits Support For Wike’s Peace Efforts

The Ijaw Muslims Brotherhood Worldwide has called on Muslim faithful to support Governor Nyesom Wike in his effort in providing peace and security in the state.

The National Co-ordinator of the Brotherhood, Alhaji David Pennuel made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Monday.

Alhaji Pennuel said the day which was part of the families support week of the organisation also coincided with the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration and called on all citizens to give total support to the state government, members of the armed forces on security duties especially those who paid a supreme price of laying their lives for the security, peace and development of the state.

He urged all muslim faithful, to remember orphans and treat them with kindness with a view to improving their lives as Prophet Muhammed grew up as an orphan. According to him whoever treats an orphan with kindness, Allah will definitely show his mercy on such person on the day of Judgement.

He advised muslim families to also monitor their youths and guard them against cultism, gangstarism and other social vices.

He opined that with such up bringing, the sacrifices of the government and the fallen heroes would not go in vain, pointing out that those who laid their lives for the unity and stability of Nigeria deserved better and special treatment.

Alhaji Pennuel noted that setting aside a day to honour the fallen heroes was a welcome development and appealed that the widows, children and ophans of the people who laid down their lives for the country should also be remembered so that they could feel the impact of the celebration.

Collins Barasimeye