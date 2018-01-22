Go Round FC Registers 28 Players

Twenty eight players have been registered to play for Go Round FC in the 2017/ 18 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Out of this number, 13 are newly signed while 15 remained with the club from last season’s twenty four.

Top of the names that remained with the club from last season are top scorer, EkuntaEtenfa who scored eleven goals and captain, Nelson Esor who scored seven times in the League.

After putting pen to a new three year contract, Esor said he has stayed on with Go Round FC to win and to put Omoku in the spotlight for good reasons.

“The town has had some security issues that has painted it in bad light but we are happy now that things have changed and our good performances will bring a breath of fresh air and some positive news around Omoku,” Esor said.

“It is our first ever time in the league but we will not be looked down on. We will play as though we are regular in the top league and make names for ourselves.”

Former Sharks and until last season, Bayelsa United barrel chested central defender Moses Awala leads twelve other players to Omoku on a three year contract.

Moses says he is in Omoku because he thought they were a better side than Bayelsa United wants to help the team play on the continent.

“I think this team can win the League or even qualify to play on the continent. The players I met here are young and strong and I see those potentials in them,” Awala Moses said.

“Confidence is the key. Having played in the NPFL before, I believe I can encourage the younger ones and guide them along the way.

All players with the club signed three year contracts from the start of the 2017/18 league season.