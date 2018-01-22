Flooding: Delta To Construct Stormwater Discharge Channels

The Delta State Government has approved the construction of stormwater discharge channels across Asaba metropolis.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah conveyed the government’s approval for the construction of the channels via a statement in Asaba

Ukah said that one of the channels, expected to permanently address the menace of flooding in the state capital, would pass through Ambassador Ralph Uwechue Way to Anwai River.

He said that another channel would pass through the Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) area and Cabinet-Umejei Adudu Way to Amilimocha River in Asaba.

The commissioner said that the decision to embark on the project was reached at the first State Executive Council meeting that was held in the year.

“The project is to address the menace of flood along Okpanam Road and its environs.

“The meeting also approved the completion of the rehabilitation of runway and taxiways, extension of box culvert and ancillary works at the Asaba International Airport,’’ he said.

Besides, Ukah said that the state government approved the construction of a Trauma Centre in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

Ukah said that the centre would provide “comprehensive and specialised multidisciplinary emergency medical services to those suffering from major traumatic conditions’’.

He said that government also re-validated the contract for the partitioning of the Pathology Department of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, into 80-bed ward to accommodate more patients.

“Government also approved the installation of 280 Smart Off-Grid Solar Solutions at Owa-Ekei Road and another 280 at Old Lagos-Asaba Road, both in Agbor, to provide illumination at night for the security of lives and properties.

“Council also approved the construction of Owerre-Olubor/Ekwuoma Road in Ika North East Local Government Area,’’ he added.