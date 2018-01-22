Enugu CP Assures Athletes Of Support

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Danmallam has assured police personnel who are athletes of the state Police Command’s continuous support at all times.

Danmallam gave the assurance while speaking with the newsmen after the Command’s Sports Awards Night in Enugu at the weekend.

He told newsmen that he looked forward to when sports officers and men under his command would be doing the country proud at international sports events.

The commissioner of police added that this would help to promote the positive image of the Nigeria Police.

“The command will continuously give its athletes all necessary support so that it will be number one in the whole country,’’ he said.

Danmallam noted that today’s sports goes beyond winning laurels. “It is a means to build bridge of friendship, as well as tourism for a nation or state.

“It helps one to keep fit and a strong unifying factor among people, which is highly evident in Nigeria today,’’ he said.

Tidesports source reports that more than 30 athletes of the command were given special acknowledgement at the awards ceremony.

Letters of commendation for “Outstanding Exemplary Performance’’ were given to four outstanding athletes who did the command proud in various national competitions in 2017.

An award of “Most Outstanding Police Commissioner in Sports Promotion’’ was given to Danmallam.