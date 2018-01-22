Don Waney: Obuah Slams APC

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah says the accusation against him by a section of the so called Civil Society Groups and some members of the Orashi National Congress (ONC) after their kangaroo meeting at Omoku Civic Centre, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 of sponsoring the notorious cultist, Don Waney is shocking, false, unfounded and malicious.

In a statement, the State PDP boss described the accusation as yet another plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his political detractors to drag his name in the mud to make way for their sinister plans ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Obuah chided the teleguided so called Orashi National Congress

He regretted that rather than join hands with the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to fight insecurity in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) and in the entire State, the so called ONC members and their cohorts prefered taking sides with desperate power seekers to run down those who meant well for the people and those that had committed their time, energy and hard-earned resources to build and develop Onelga.

Reassuring that he will not be deterred by the false and malicious accusation, but will continue to ensure that Onelga people were liberated from the shackles of poverty and ignorance, Obuah said he had invested more than any other person(s) in ONELGA and cannot possibly turn around to promote insecurity or support any effort that will destroy his investments or his people for whom he has invested.

Obuah wondered why his accusers kept quiet while Don Wanny and his gang ravaged all the nooks and crannies of ONELGA while he lived only to speak out now he is gone.

The State PDP boss said all that is needed now is not pointing accusing fingers and looking for scapegoat to satisfy the cravings of overzealous and power drunk politicians but to join hands with the Wike administration and complementing the efforts of the security agencies in sustaining the peace and security in Onelga and the State generally.

Obuah insisted he never knew Don Wanny until he saw his pictures after the amnesty was granted to the repentant militants and cultists by the State government and had never related nor supported him in any way.

“During Rotimi Amaechi’s administration, Don Wanny and his group had a field day, operated unchallenged and were readily used by that government until this present administration came up with the amnesty programme.

“We also issued a statement last week alerting the world of this grand plot by the APC which they have confirmed by all the needless vituperations which have also justified our earlier alarm”, Bro Obuah declared.