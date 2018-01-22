Anyanwu Donates Transformers To Etche Communities

A frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Prince Emma Anyanwu has donated three 500KVA transformers to Ulakwo communities in the area.

The beneficiaries, who are in Ulakwo 1 and 2, Akasimocho, Umuokom and Umuoloche communities have been without electricity for one year owing to spoilt transformers and accessories.

Speaking while handing over the transformers to the chiefs and people of the communities on Thursday in Ulakwo, Prince Anyanwu noted that it was inhuman for people to stay without light for over a year. He said that one oughts to live well within the short time he has to live on earth.

The Etche leader described the transformers gesture as one of his contributions to help the community.

“I have to say sorry to all of you for being in darkness for one year, I did not know, I was not aware until last Saturday when the committee visited and told me.

“I was moved to respond in this way, because it is difficult to reach everybody and give money, you people know me, I don’t make empty promises and raise false hopes. But when a community you belong to is in problem or need, you try to help. I don’t pretend or try to impress anybody”, he said.

Prince Anyanwu, however urged the people to give the credit of his gesture to Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, “for giving me succour to transfer to you”, you must thank Wike for giving me the strength to transfer to you”.

He called on them to continue to follow him because he would always tell them the truth and lead them aright.

Reacting to the donation, the traditional ruler of Ulakwo 2, Eze Godwin Ogu expressed happiness and gratitude to Prince Anyanwu. He described him as a father, son and leader the communities would never forget.

“He is the leader of PDP in Etche and has intervened and helped the community anytime we have challenges, we pray that he lives long for us”, said the Ochimba.

He also declared that the people would continue to be behind the Prince and his efforts to improve the lots of Ulakwo, Etche and Rivers State in general.