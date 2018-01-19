Wike’s Development Exploits In Ahoada-East

The administration of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike will be remembered by the people of Rivers State for its culture of enduring peace across the State.

It would be recalled that before the inception of the Wike’s administration three years ago, large swaths of the State were under the control of criminal obstruction that made life difficult for the people.

Ahoada East Local Government Area was among the areas that were under siege.

One will not be in a hurry to forget the activities of General Igbudu and his co-militants who terrorised not only Ahoada East but the entire Orashi region, but within two years in office of the present administration, the so-called General Igbudu and his colleagues are now history.

Governor Wike has improved infrastructural development in Ahoada East through the construction of roads while the Ekpeye traditional institution has been given a new lease of life through the upgrading of some stools in the area to first class status.

Particular among these stools are the Igbu Upata stool, upgraded from second to first class and the Igbu Ehuda stool.

Ahoada town, the headquarters of the Council is now a beehive of peace with increasing rate of commercial activities.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders in the area are commending the Governor for his love for the people of Ekpeye ethnic nationality. They also rated the Governor high on security and infrastructural development in the area.

A cross section of stakeholders who spoke to newsmen while assessing the performances of the Governor in the area, said that they can now sleep with their two eyes closed.

A stakeholder, who spoke under condition of anonymity at Edeoha in Upata clan, said that Edeoha was now peaceful, stressing that the people now go about their normal businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation and kidnapping.

He also lauded the Governor for the upgrading of the Eze Igbu Upata stool to First Class, stressing that the gesture has made the Upata clan to take its rightful place in the comity in Ahoada East.

“The Upata man is happy with this administration. Peace has returned to our area. Nobody is being raped or killed anymore in our area,” he said.

He also used the occasion to assure the Governor of the readiness of Upata people to vote for him for a second term.

Also speaking, chairman caretaker committee of Ahoada East Local Government Council, Barrister Sunny Ideozu told newsmen in his office at Ahoada that normal business activities have returned to the area.

Barrister Ideozu said that people were now going about their normal businesses without fear, adding that kidnapping and other vices are now a thing of the past.

“People sleep well in their domain,” stressing that Ihuaba, Ozochi roads which were practically impassable are now accessible to motorists.

He listed other areas to include regular payments of council workers salaries, improved sanitation and others.

Meanwhile, the Eze Igbu Ehuda III, HRM, Eze Peter Ihua Maduenyi has commended Governor Wike for upgrading the Ahoada Chieftaincy stool to First Class.

Eze Maduenyi, who spoke to newsmen in the area said that by this development, Governor Wike has celebrated the Ekpeye ethnic nationality and given them a sense of oneness and unity in the State.

“We are behind Governor Wike in every way possible and his caretaker chairman, Barrister Sunny Ideozu.”

The traditional ruler said that the Ekpeyes will not only support Governor Wike, but vote for him in the 2019 general elections.

Also speaking, HRM, Eze Felix Otuwarikpo, Eze Igbu Upata III said that the people will remain grateful to the Governor for elevating the Upata stool from second class to first class.

Eze Otuwarikpo also blamed the recent youth restiveness in the area to lack of employment and stressed the need for corporate organisations to support the government through the creation of employment opportunities. “Government cannot carry the burden of all the people alone,” he said.

The royal father also commended the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Barrister Sunny Ideozu for providing quality leadership to the people.

On his part, the first elected Ekpeye youth congress chairman, Hon. Sunny Ojimini also thanked the Governor and the Caretaker Chairman for bringing development to the doorsteps of ever Ekpeye person.

He said that enemies and friends residing in Ahoada East had confirmed that he kept his promises.

“Men and women, children slept without fear or terror, eyes closed; he said.

Hon Ojimini said the caretaker boss operated in advanced scientific method while his past counterparts administered as in analogue era.

According to the youth congress chairman, he said the Caretaker chairman has the fear of God, adding that he has put his footprints on the sands of time.

“Effective interface with security agents, youth bodies, traditional rulers gave him the success,” he said.

Admittedly, Hon. Ojimini agreed that Ahoada East was wearing a new look in terms of sanitation, refuse bins on highways have been cleared.

Akukpor Street in Odhiemerenyi, the only old Ahoada road is properly graded and sanitised, he concluded.

His Royal Majesty, Eze (Engr) Peter C. Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III has said that Governor Wike has unconsciously liberated Ekpeye land, stating that enemies of progress said there must not be any other first class chief, “until we are dead,” he pointed out.

Before now, he explained that former governor Rotimi Amaechi said that Akuku-Toru, Degema, Ahoada East, Omuma, Ogagbolo Local government Areas would have one first class chief each, but added that Governor Wike came to power and liberated them from the shackles of ignorance, he said.

The King suggested that Barrister Ideozu should remain on seat because, according to him, he would capture all the seats in the area, adding that we are proud of him and confide in him, he declared.

King Maduenyi said that traditional rulers in the area earn their stipends, noting that Governor Wike has brought equity, justice and fairness in the traditional stools in the area.

He pointed out that, Ahoada East was awash with commissioners, special assistants and many more appointments were awaiting.

King Maduenyi informed The Tide that the DPO’s office and the area command will be separated in order to operate efficiently. “Our dream came true when our daughter in Ekpeye Kingdom is now the first lady in the State,” he exclaimed.

King Maduenyi said that Mr. Projects flagged off Ahoada-Odhiemerenyi-Ihugbogo-Odieke road, adding that he has also flagged off other roads.

Also speaking, Ibali Ferdinand, chairman, Nigeria Union of local government Employees in Ahoada East said a new era of good leadership has emerged saying that God-sent leader, CTC Chairman, Barrister Sunny Ideozu is a blessing to the LGA.

Mr Ferdinand said, past administration never paid salaries as at when due. “Salaries were being owed, but according to him all salary arrears have been paid,” he disclosed

He lamented that for the past fifteen years, there were no good roads but with the coming of Chief Wike as the governor of the State, the people of the area were now enjoying good roads.

He recalled that in the past CTC chairmen provided bonus to the people but explained that this year, rice, cows, bonus were paid to the staff, during the xmas season.

The chairman compliments the efforts of the governor in terms of security, saying that people are happy.

The NULGE chairman and the entire NULGE staff join our president, Franklin B. Ajunwo in thanking the CTC boss for his effort in paying salaries.

In a move to further empower Ekpeye communities, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Decem-ber last year flagged off the reconstruction of Ahoada-Odhiemerenyi-Ihugbogo-Odieke road in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Performing the flag off, Governor Wike declared that the state-wide execution of projects by his administration had improved the lives of the people.

Governor Wike also directed the Rivers State Ministry of Power to conclude the electrification of four communities in Ward 10 of Ahoada East Local Government Area.

He said: “The construction of Ahoada-Odhiemerenyi-Ihugbogo-Odieke road will create more jobs for the people living in the Local Government Area.

“The contractor has been given six months to complete the job. Funding of the project will not be a challenge as money has been set aside “.

He said that his administration was built on honesty and integrity, noting that all campaign promises will be kept.

The governor regretted that the APC Federal Government made promises without the intention of keeping such promises.

He informed that the reconstruction of Western Ahoada County Grammar School would be flagged off in January, 2018.

Rivers State Works Commissioner, Mr Dum Dekor said the road spans 10kilometres, while the contractor has been fully mobilised to start work immediately.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Mr Sunny Ideozu commended the Rivers State Governor for executing meaningful projects in the area.

Patrick Welekwe