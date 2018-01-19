Union Lauds Wike Over Bonny – Bille Jetty Project

The chairman Bonny Marine Transport Association, Rivers State, Comrade Maxwell Hart has thanked the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for including Bonny-Bille Jetty project as one of the projects of most concern in the 2018 Budget of the state.

Hart who commended the governor’s gesture last Wednesday in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said the inclusion of the project in the budget of 2018 had shown that Governor Wike’s administration meant-well for maritime workers in the state.

He stressed that the people of Bonny Kingdom had no other route to travel from Port Harcourt to their homes except the Bonny waterside and that it would be more relieving if the Bonny Jetty project was completed in no distant time.

The maritime union Chairman noted that the people of Bonny who plied the waterways daily were faced with a lot of challenges following the delay in the spate of work in the area, expressed optimism that the work would be completed this year as promised by the governor.

On security the union chairman also lauded the governor for addressing the insecurity and piracy issue by ensuring that the 10 gun boats ordered to check incident of criminality in the waterways yielded a fruitful result.

According to him, the incidence of sea piracy occurred last on 10th, 17th, 21st and 23rd of January, 2017 and since then the waterway has been safe because of the governor’s commitment to address the issue of insecurity along the water ways.

However, Hart called on the state government to assist boat owners with loan and grant to boost maritime business in the area.

He said that the route presently had few vessels and speedboats, saying that a lot of people could not afford vessels to run the business following the incessant robbery attacks and sea accidents that happened early last year in the area.

According to him, the route had about 200 registered vessels, but presently the boats plying the route is less than 40 percent of the previous 200 boats, which he said was the cause of the passenger surge in the area.

Enoch Epelle