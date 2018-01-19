Uganda Int’l Championships: Nigeria Para-Badminton Body Solicits Support

The Nigeria Para-Badminton Federation (NPBF) has begged for Government and Corporate support to ensure the country’s participation in the upcoming Uganda International Para-Badminton Championships and the Africa Badminton Championships.

The federation’s Coordinator, Samuel Ekeoma told newsmen in Lagos that the Uganda International Championships would hold from April 23 to April 29.

The Africa Championships will also commence on April 30 to May 5 in Uganda.

Ekeoma said that both competitions would go a long way to impact positively on participants and prepare them adequately for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games.

“We need every form of support we can get to ensure that the country is well represented in these upcoming championships.

“We have been reaching out to corporate bodies and individuals since the last quarter of 2017 but we have yet to get any positive response.

“We hope the government and well-meaning Nigerians will support our athletes to fly the country’s flag high,’’ he said.