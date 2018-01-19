Tuface, Charly Boy Blast Buhari Over Benue Massacre

Nigerian music legend, Tuface Idibia has added his voice on the herdsmen massacre in Benue State and other parts of the country. The Benue-born artiste called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to put their words into action and end the killings in the state.

Tuface disclosed this after his performance at the 2017 Sound City MVP awards held at Eko Hotel and Suites recently. He said: “On behalf of Benue people we cannot continue to sit down, enough is enough, abeg our government and security agencies should stop the killing in Benue, let them not just talk about the killings but take action”.

Another popular musician turned social activist, Chukwuelmeka Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy has blasted President Buhari for not declaring Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group as Buhari was absent at the mass burial of 73 people killed by Fulani herdsmen in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of the state.

Charly Boy questioned the absence of a government representative at the mass burial of 73 Nigerians massacred by Fulani herdsmen. The convener of Our Mumu Don Do movement wondered if the president’s silence could be in support of the massacre in Benue State.

In a video gone viral, the visibly angry outspoken maverick singer said: “they went to the East and gave us their python dance instructed by their master, they went to the West and gave us their crocodile smile, why are they not giving us our joromi dance in Benue State? Isn’t that where it’s needed most?”

“Check out the slaughtering of human beings, our brothers and sisters by the so called herdsmen who are above the Army. Are they this powerful because they are the private army of the oga on top?, why was there no government representative at the mass burial?, does the president’s silence mean consent or approval? Let’s go back to the grazing bill, why was it passed?, why was the IPOB group declared a terrorist organisation and not the herdsmen?, finally President Buhari, why are you not talking?”