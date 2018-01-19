Shooting Federation Shops For N10m To Host Global Event

The President of Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSF), Oladeji Adeoye, yesterday in Abuja said the federation was in need of about N10 million to host a world shooting sport programme.

Adeoye, a retired brigadier-General in the Nigerian Army, told newmsen that Nigeria this financial support from governments and corporate individuals.

He said adequate funds would enable the federation host a successful event during the competition scheduled to begin on Sunday and end on January 26 in Abuja.

“The NSF will host the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grade D Coaching Course in Pistol and Rifle in a week-long event.

“The programme is coming up in less than five days and the federation is yet to get the required funds for logistics and hospitality of participants and resource persons.

“We need to provide certain things that will make the course worthwhile for participants, and that will give us the opportunity to make the country the hub of the shooting sport on the continent.

“We are contesting this honour with Egypt and South Africa, as well as having the ISSF Academy for the sub-region to be built in our country.

“So, a successful hosting of this course will make it easier for us.

“But the point must be made that the country needs to invest in the sport, so that it can earn revenue from it. This course is one of such opportunities to earn revenue,” the federation president said.

Adeoye explained that the need for such an amount was based on the number of participants expected at the course, saying that only a meagre amount had been realised from prospective participants.

“As at Wednesday, only one self-sponsored participant has paid the fee of N183,000 required for the programme, while others are expected to make their payment latest Thursday.