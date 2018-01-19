RVHA Gets New Standing Committees’ Chairmen

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has announced new chairman for various standing committees of the House, as members of the opposition chair five of the committees.

Announcing the appointment, last Tuesday during a plenary of the House, the Speaker said the action was aimed at giving every member a sense of belonging to participate effectively.

Under the new arrangement, lawmaker representing Port Harcourt Constituency 1, Hon Victoria Nyeche is to chair the House Committee on Women Affairs.

Minority Leader of the House, Hon Fredrick Anabraba now chairs House Committee on the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service and Pensions Board.

House member representing Eleme Constituency, Josiah Olu is now new chairman of House Committee on Information and Communications, while Friday Nkaee of Khana Constituency 1 is to chair House Committee on Sustainable Development and Innocent Barikor of Gokana Constituency chairs Committee on Special Duties and Emergency Relief.

Consequently, the 2018 Appropriation Bill has passed Second Reading and is undergoing serious debate with members making inputs on how to utilise the budget estimates.