RSG, World Bank Sign MoU For Three Micro Projects

The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank and the European Union has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Eta-Okpa community in Eleme Local Government Area for the construction of three micro projects in the community.

The projects include a civic centre, electricity extension project and a culvert.

The projects valued at three million naira each, will be carried out under the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project. Signing the agreement on behalf of the State Government, the Project Director, Community Driven Development Social – Project Implementation Unit (CDDS-project), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule, said that the projects were part of the efforts by the State Government and the World Bank to improve the lives of people in remote communities in the state.

Sir Amaewhule who represented both the commissioners for Chieftaincy / Community Affairs, Silvanus Nweke and Budget / Economic Planning, Isaac Kamalu said that the projects which would be completed in three months would create job opportunities, thereby checking restiveness in the various communities affected by the projects.

“I believe the civic centre, Electricity extension and culvert we are launching today will be very beneficial to the community.

“For instance, the civic centre will provide a meeting place for the community which will foster cohesiveness and unity in the community, the electricity will enhance establishment of small businesses like barbing saloon, restaurant, welding, just to mention a few” he said. Also speaking, the State Project Coordinator, Rivers SEEFOR, Mr Kelcious Amos urged them to ensure that the projects were executed to specification.