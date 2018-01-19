‘Rohr Should Watch Home-Based Eagles Play In Morocco’

A renowned sport analyst, Tayo Balogun yesterday urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to join the home-based team currently participating in the 2018 Championship for African Nations (CHAN) in Morocco.

Balogun told newsmen on telephone from his base in the U.S. that Rohr, by so doing, could discover some additional players for the World Cup-bound Super Eagles.

“I believe he should be resident in Morocco all through this competition and see the Eagles in action.

“He should see if there’s any player or players that can make his team to the World Cup. It’s very possible that he can discover a player that can make an impact at the World Cup.

“ I also want him to know that anything can happen between now and when the World Cup begins.

“Injury can come to any player and a coach must have a pool of players that can be brought to the team at short notice, “ he said. The analyst, however, expressed his concern on the quality of opposition the Super Eagles would tackle in the upcoming friendly matches that have been lined up by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“By now we should have known all the teams we are playing friendly matches with and why we are playing against them.

“The World Cup is starting shortly after the end of the European league season and some players will need some sort of rest.

“I hope Rohr is taking this into consideration and keeping them ready to play the matches, “ he said.