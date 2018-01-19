Rivers Transport Sector To Record Dev Changes – Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Chief Ibibia Walter says there would be development changes in the transportation sector, if the 2018 budget is approved by the state House of Assembly. Walter disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

He said the transport sector had been one of the key target areas of the governor’s agenda for development in 2018.

Walter, who noted the massive rehabilitation and construction of roads across the state, said the gesture had improved the transportation business as well as reduced road accidents in the state.

He said, a lot had been done on both road and marine transport by the present administration to boost the transport system in the state.

According to him, transportation in rural areas would receive more attention this year to make easier the movement of people and local products to various destinations.

The transport commissioner assured that no part of the state would be left out of the transport development by Governor Wike’s administration saying that already there are projects ongoing in almost all parts of the state, and that 60 per cent of the projects is to boost transport system in the state.

He said, Bille-Bonny Jetty project would be completed soon to ease smooth movement of people to the riverine areas of the state.

Walter called on the private sector transporters to support the government in the development of transport sector in the state.

He also called on the public to reciprocate the government’s good gesture by protecting government’s facilities and projects in their areas.

Enoch Epelle