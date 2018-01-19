Presidency Budgets N4.9bn For Repairs In Aso Rock

The Presidency has disclosed that it would spend the sum of N4.9billion for the maintenance of mechanical and electrical equipment in Aso Rock, this year.

A statement released by the Senior Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Akpandem James, yesterday, said the sum will be spent only when approved by the National Assembly.

James explained that the huge amount was due to the nature of Aso Villa Complex, adding that the amount would go a long way in ensuring that the activities of President Muhammadu Buhari were not disrupted due to power failure or any technical hitches.

The statement reads, “For the N4.9billion for annual maintenance of mechanical/electrical equipment in the Villa, it must be noted that the Villa is quite an expansive complex comprising several offices, residences and other relevant support facilities.

“This provision is made to ensure that the equipment is maintained in top form, at all times, and for several of these, there are standard maintenance contracts.”