‘PDP’Il Take Over Imo, Presidency’

Former Zonal Vice Chairman of Imo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and ex- Special Adviser to former Governor Ikedi Ohakim on Sanitation and Transport, Barrister Willie Amadi says his party will unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in the State and at the federal levels in 2019 general elections.

Amadi who spoke with The Tide recently accused the APC of misleading Nigerians, stressing that PDP has learnt its lessons and is poised for a comeback that will unseat APC at federal and state levels come 2019

He regretted that the political situation in Nigeria was undergoing painful changes against expectations and loss of instant success as promised by the ruling APC, adding that the people want good governance translated to rapid economic growth or Direct Foreign Investment to stimulate the economy.

The Former Special Adviser explained that the people need good and affordable housing, infrastructural improvements, improved medical and educational system, and welfare of the work- force to encourage productivity and above all, food on the table of poor Nigerians.

According to him,” hunger does not know political affiliation or divide, adding that Nigerians do not expect magic from Buhari’s administration within two years.

”The campaign promises by a coalition of parties that was desperate to change the government of President Jonathan’s led PDP government had no surety to pay cost in case of default. The masses and voters did not realise that they were the surety for future failure as currently being experienced by the rich, middle class and the poor masses”, he said.

He expressed happiness that the internal crisis in PDP before now has normalised things and brought healthy situation among the members of the party.

According to him, ”the internal crisis has no doubt brought the best after the struggle for supremacy, adding that it sharpen and redefines the very existence of the party by dotting the Is and crossing the Ts. Without crises, new frontiers would not have been identified and as a result the party has produced a draft amended constitution which removed the pitfalls in the constitution exploited by a faction during the crises”.

He said the frontiers would further position the party for future challenges that may occur and preview future development in management and operations of the party, stating that it has made the party stronger, bonded those who are PDP in body and spirit.

Amadi suggested that the genuinely aggrieved members should be consoled, appreciated and brought back to the family because “politics is let us go and not let me go”.

Amadi said his plans to contest the aborted National Covention of the PDP in Port Harcourt last two years was to fight the deliberate imbalance foisted on Owerri Federal Constituency by the evil minds that denied the entire Owerri Municipal Council and Owerri West Local Government of any position.

He warned that for the PDP to take over from Governor Rochas Okorocha in 2019, its leaders and members should be sincere to the party and should call their lieutenants and foot soldiers to order and rapidly redress the areas of deliberate and obvious injustice.