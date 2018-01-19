Obuah Drums Support For Wike

The Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah has called on the people of Ogoni to reciprocate the good gesture of Governor Nyesom Wike in the appointment of their sons and daughters into key positions in government and the execution of several development projects in the area with their unalloyed support.

Obuah made the call recently during the formal reception of over 200 members of the All Progressives Congress,( APC) in Buan Community in Khana Local Government Area of the State.

The Chairman who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Ward 11 leader, Jerry Needam applauded the decision of the APC decampees and their resolve to toe the path of truth, development and progress, by joining the PDP, assuring that all those who left the APC and have found shelter under the PDP umbrella would be given equal treatment with no exception.

He explained that peace and development in Ogoni was most desired and paramount to the Nyesom Wike administration and that the PDP will not renege on its promises in ensuring that the people of Ogoni take the centre stage in the execution of meaningful development projects and empowerment schemes.

Obuah appealed to the defectors to be of good behaviour and to avail themselves of the internal democracy, respect of members’ rights and privileges and available opportunities in the PDP.