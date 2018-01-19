Nollywood Actor, Ugezu J Ugezu Declares For Presidency

Popular Nollywood actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu has declared interest for the 2019 presidential election under the umbrella of Young Democratic Party (YDP).

Making his declaration last Wednesday, the actor warned Nigerians against voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power again. He also urged Nigerians to register and obtain their permanent voters card (PVC) which he described as their weapon to fight bad government.

He wrote: It is not just a means of identity to open to new bank account, it is actually a priceless weapon you must use to fight for your life, therefore, create time to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in your location and register”.

“Hurry now, obtain your PVC today and begin to see it as a powerful tool that must be used. If you are too busy to register or too big to vote, just remember that you are not too big to be ruled by a thing”, he stated.