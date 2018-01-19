MFM FC’s Defender Savours Team’s First Win

A defender with MFM Football Club of Lagos, Jonathan Zikiye on Wednesday said his team’s 1-0 defeat of visiting Kwara United FC of Ilorin was crucial to their campaign.

Zikiye told newsmen shortly after the Match Day 2 fixture at the Agege Stadium in Lagos that the victory would serve as a good beginning. Tidesports source reports that Adebayo Waheed scored the match’s lone goal, forcing Zikiye to describe him as the Most Valuable Player of the match.

“I believe Waheed was in top form today, as he saved the day. His passes were accurate and he did really well.

“Winning this match was crucial and I’m happy that we were able to achieve that, considering that we lost our away match against Abia Warriors FC last Sunday in Umuahia,’’ he said.

The defender however assured that Wednesday’s victory was an indication that they were gradually warming into the season.

“We will ensure that nothing stops us,’’ he said.

Speaking also, Cyril Oriaku, a defender with Kwara United, their loss was rather unfortunate because his teammates could not focus on their game after conceding the goal.

“That goal was something that shouldn’t have happened, but I guess luck was on their (MFM FC) side. But we will brace up for our next match and I believe we will get results.

“We won’t allow this to deter us in any way, and we will continue to forge ahead to win our next matches,’’ he said.