LASG Sues Davido, AY For Tax Evasion

Lagos State Government has dragged hip hop star, Davido and comedian Ayo Makun aka AY to court for tax evation as the government has reportedly filed a law suit against both celebrities.

According to a recent report, AY and Davido may be facing a legal battle. Davido was dragged to court in July 2017 while AY had been going back and forth with the government since 2016. The report states that both celebrities were said to have claimed that they pay their taxes to their states of origin, Davido to his native Osun State and AY to Ondo State, claims that Lagos State government disagrees with.

The unnamed official quoted in the report stated that “notable among these alleged tax offenders are two of Nigeria’s celebrated stars who have had a long standing battle with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) for tax evation.

Davido who has record deals with sorry music entertainment and endorsement agreements with various companies in Nigeria has not filed his tax returns or remit any taxes to the Lagos State Government.