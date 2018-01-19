INEC Approves 10 Registration Units In Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved 10additional registration units for the continuous voter registration exercise in Rivers State.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity INEC, Rivers State, Edwin Enabor who disclosed this in an interview with The Tide last Tuesday, explained that the ten registration units would be operated as a mobile office, where staff of the commission would travel with the gadgets to register eligible persons, especially in the rural areas.

Enabor further disclosed that the Commission had registered about 209,613 voters, being the highest in the country, since the exercise began in April last year.

According to him,’ ‘The Commission had sometime last year created eight additional centres to add up to the 23 that were located at INEC offices in the 23 Local Government Headquarters of the state.”

On the commission’s level of preparation for the 2019 general elections, Enabor said INEC in Port Harcourt would concentrate on the continuous voter registration which will end by January next year so as to register more voters to participate in the elections.

He, however, assured that the commission would deliver a more acceptable and commendable election in Rivers State, adding that its staff are being trained to properly manage the challenges arising from the use of card readers.