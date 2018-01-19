I Saw Hell In Libya – Returnee

Miss Fatima Philip, a 27-year-old Nigerian migrant who arrived from Libya last Sunday night has described the country as a nation of sadists and terrorists.

The 27 -year – old mother and her two -year- old baby were among the 560 Nigerians that arrived Libya last Sunday night to Port Harcourt International Airport after years of sojourn in the country.

The Nigerian who spoke to The Tide last Monday shortly on arrival said they were raped, beaten and treated like slaves while in Libya.

Miss Fatima Philip who arrived Port Harcourt International Airport with a two year old baby stripped on her back said, she regretted going to Libya to look for greener pastures, insisting that Nigerians were mal- treated and reduced to outcasts.

Speaking -on her ordeals, the Ogun State born migrant said, she travelled to Libya five years ago through the desert where most of their co- travelers died in the desert and in the Mediterranean Sea while negotiating to cross to Libya.

Fatima Philip who was full of praises to God that she arrived Nigeria safely said, she and her co-travellers to Libya saw hell in the strange land.

She told The Tide that she spent five years in Libya working as ARABU, meaning a house cleaner and was paid the sum of sixty thousand naira monthly.

“I saw hell in Libya for the past five years, we were raped, beaten up and our property destroyed by the wicked Libyan youths..

‘Libya is not good at all, Libya is a wicked country, the youths don’t have respect for anybody including we Nigerians, we lost all our property and belongings while in Libya”, she said.

According to her, “Our homes were destroyed by gangsters from Libya, we were treated with disdain and our homes destroyed by Libya thugs.

The Ogun State-born Fatima said, ‘Libyans use guns freely on foreigners even as Nigerians and other Africa extractions, we suffered hugely, humiliated while sojourning in the Arab country.

Chinedu Wosu