Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji Miss Cast Of Avengers?

When Nigerians heard that Funke Akundele Bello had been cast as one of the Dora Milaje’s guards in the movie titled ‘Avenger’ The reactions were varied, but largely positive. However, a series of changes have occurred since then. First Funke’s name was removed from the IMDB cast list. This was attributed to the fact that the website had been hacked and Funke had never talked about getting the role, it was not a big deal.

Then they added Genevieve Nnaji to the list to take the place of Funke as one of Dora Milaje’s guards. Thrust twitter to have their own opinions on the matter as one industry watcher reacted thus: “Wait Funke Akindele was replaced with Genevieve in “Avengers”, how is that possible when they have obviously finished acting by now”.

Ever wondered why Funke maintained a dignified silence even as the whole world celebrates her for being part of the 2018’s most anticipated movie. Well, it is because the report was sparked by an anonymous hacker who inserted her name on the cast of the movie to give her mere popularity.

Source close to Funke revealed that the actress was not aware of the development until she made an inquiry after which the producer of the movie discovered that she was never part of the cast from onset. Her name and that of another African actress has been removed by the movie producer.