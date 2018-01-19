FAAN Loses Public Affairs Boss

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Port Harcourt, was thrown into mourning last Monday, following news of the demise of a top management staff of the authority, Mrs Christy Nwoke.

Late Nwoke, who was said to have passed on last weekend at her home state, Abia , until her death was the Head of Department of Corporate/Public Affairs at the Port Harcourt Airport.

The late head of Public Affairs and Grade Level 16 officer whom fans described as a career woman who had reached the peak of her career at the authority was married with children.

Lamenting on the incident, a Senior Officer and next in rank to Nwoke, Mrs Mitchell Don, described the death of her boss as a big loss, not just to the family, but to the entire management and staff of FAAN.

According to her, the vacuum created would be difficult to fill, especially with such a high level of attainment in her career and prayed God Almighty to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also lamenting Nwoke’s demise, the Chairman, League of Aviation Correspondents, Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Mr David Ejowhor, said Late Mrs Nwoke was a woman he had known over the years, who had grown in her public service career meritoriously.

“What is life all about, even after all the foundation building to hit a mark and suddenly, one is cut-off from existence, what a life? This lady has just gone.

“Well, God knows the best, but I feel so much for her children and those she left behind”, he said.

Late Nwoke had been reportedly sick for some time now, even though she was said to have shown signs of recovery, recently.

Corlins Walter