Diaspora Nigerians Laud Amachree Over Tourism Dev

Some Nigerians resident in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada have commended a Nigerian tourist mogul, Chief (Dr) Mike Amachree for his efforts in attracting investors to boost the tourism industry in the country.

They said this at a one-day stakeholders forum between tourism practitioners and Nigerians in Diaspora at the Brooklyn Tourist Centre, Rumuosi, Port Harcourt. Mr Mpaka Saya-Braide, a United States-based Nigerian, who spoke on behalf of the Diaspora participants said that Chief (Dr) Amachree needs the support of government and corporate organisations to make Nigeria, the hub of tourism in Africa.

He said that Nigerians living abroad are happy with the activities of Chief Amachree in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, a one time Commissioner for Lands and Housing in the Old Rivers State, Prof Kimse Okoko has said that the activities of Chief (Dr) Amachree in the tourism sector have led to his recognition as the Father of Tourism in Nigeria.

Okoko who was a former president of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) however regretted that tourism in Nigeria has been confronted with many challenges and urged governments across the country to see the tourism subsector as option “A” in their areas of diversifications of the country’s economy.

Also speaking, the Royal Father of the Day and Amanyanabo of Kalabari, HRM King (Prof) T.J.T. Princewill said that the tourism subsector has become the mainstay of the country’s economy.

The traditional ruler who was represented by Chief Inimi Atiegobu urged for collaborative efforts to cub societal ills and commended the tourism mogul for his enthusiasm which is encouraging the younger generations to develop interest in the sector.

Earlier, Chief (Dr) Mike Amachree who is the president of the Centre for Promotion of Peace, Tourism, Arts and Culture (CEPTAC) had commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his pragmatic approach in solving tourism challenges in the country through the construction of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and massive road constructions across the state.

Chief (Dr) Amachree also urged the government to do more by opening up the rural areas for investment in the tourism sector.

While stressing that times are gone when the nation continue to depend on oil, he also stressed the need for the Federal Government to relax the entry requirements so as to allow foreign tourists to enter the country.

The seminar attracted international scholars and tourism experts including Professor Emeritus E. J. Allagoa, prominent historian, Prof. Atei Mark Okorobia, Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Mr Jemi Alade, a foremost tour operator in Nigeria, Mr Ikechi Ukor, a prominent tourism marketer, Mr Shola Ilupeju, Mkpaka Saya-Braide, based in the United States, Sir Ngo Martyns-Yellowe, former chairman, Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Prof Oledinma Nzewunwa, Director of Institute of Education, University of Port Harcourt, amongs others.