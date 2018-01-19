Diaspora Nigerian Decries Nigeria, Singapore’s Economies’ Disparity

A Nigerian living in the United States of America, Dr. Emma Diepreye has lamented the gap between Nigeria’s economy and that of Singapore.

He said that the technology and economy of Nigeria at this point is supposed to be at par with that of Singapore and the South Korea, but that corruption and bad leadership have kept the country back ward.

Diepreye, who disclosed this while speaking to The Tide at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa while on transit to Lagos on Thursday, noted that the country has great potential, but that poor leadership has kept it backward.

According to him, so much of Nigeria’s resources are wasted unnecessarily, adding that he is very much uncomfortable with such things.

“Nigeria is a country with great potential and resources for advancement and development, but corruption and poor leadership have robbed us of advancement.”

“Nigeria’s economy and Technology are supposed to be at the same level with Singapore’s and South Korea’s at this point, but selfishness and corruption have kept us where we are.

I am not comfortable anytime I come home, and see the level Nigeria still is in terms of technology and economy, I feel ashamed.

I left Nigeria in 1980, and I have lived in the United States for 38 years now, and I think things should be done differently now,” he stated.

Diepreye, who is a Bayelsa native by birth, however, posited that what Nigeria needs now to move forward is a selfless leader that would put the country first before any other consideration.

He also decried the state of the Port Harcourt International Airport, noting that the airport has not changed from what he used to see in it.

