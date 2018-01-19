Dekor Reassures APC Defectors Of Fairness

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, . Hon Dumnamene Dekor has commended the All Progressive Congress (APC) defectors, assuring them that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will carry them along in the scheme of things in the Local Government Area and the State.

Dekor said that Governor Nyesom Wike “truly loves the people of Ogoni and is determined to continue the second phase of Saakpenwa-Bori road to Kono Community, also in Ward 11.”

The Commissioner who spoke while receiving former APC members recently in Khana Local Government Area,said the best way to reciprocate Wike’s good gesture was to support him and vote the PDP back to power for continued good work in the state.

He commended the defectors for abandoning the APC, in spite of the threat and intimidation by the ‘left-alone leaders’ of the APC, reiterating that they will never regret their decision to rejoin the PDP.

The former Deputy Speaker however, expressed optimism that in the coming days there would be nothing left of the APC in Khana LGA and the entire Ogoniland.

Also, the Khana Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Gbene Lekue Zini, thanked Gov. Wike for his exceptional love for the people of Ogoni.

Hon Zini noted that the good works of the Governor had proved him as a dependable leader and that he deserved continued support from not only the Ogonis but the entire Rivers people for him to consolidate on his development efforts all over the State.

Earlier, the youth leader of Buan Community, in Ward 11, Khana LGA, Harrison Baridakara, who led the over 200 APC members to the PDP, disclosed that he left the APC because of failed promises, neglect and hardship inflicted on the people by the APC administration.

Comrade Harrison, who was the rallying point of the APC in Khana Ward 11, also said he decamped to the PDP, having seen on ground Gov Wike’s numerous infrastructural development projects and good leadership by the PDP in the State.

He appealed to the remnants of the APC in the area to join the bandwagon, saying “there is no hope in APC.”